With half of the season still to go, the Premier League title race will remain wide open for a while yet, though Arsenal appear to be the most consistent of the top teams at the moment and any decent transfer business done in January could push them further forward in their quest for glory.

As was shown with their display at Anfield against nearest rivals, Liverpool, Mikel Arteta’s side appear to have the bit between their teeth this season.

When things get closer to the business end and the pressure begins to bite, only then will we see if the Gunners have learned lessons from what happened in the home straight to them in 2022/23.

The club have invested heavily in terms of transfers already this season, and if the right player comes along in January at the right price, there’s every reason to believe that Arsenal would want to be in the conversation at least.

Of course, a significant financial outlay means that the Gunners could do with recouping some money back, and to that end, it’s believed that they would accept an offer in the region of £40m for one of their players.

Football Insider note that West Ham are after Eddie Nketiah, with Brentford and Crystal Palace also credited with an interest.

The striker has an impressive five goals in nine Premier League starts in 2023/24 according to WhoScored.

A summer move is thought to be more likely, though £40m could prove very tempting in the first month of the new year.