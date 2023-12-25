With half of the season still to go, the Premier League title race will remain wide open for a while yet, though Arsenal appear to be the most consistent of the top teams at the moment and any decent transfer business done in January could push them further forward in their quest for glory.
As was shown with their display at Anfield against nearest rivals, Liverpool, Mikel Arteta’s side appear to have the bit between their teeth this season.
When things get closer to the business end and the pressure begins to bite, only then will we see if the Gunners have learned lessons from what happened in the home straight to them in 2022/23.
The club have invested heavily in terms of transfers already this season, and if the right player comes along in January at the right price, there’s every reason to believe that Arsenal would want to be in the conversation at least.
Of course, a significant financial outlay means that the Gunners could do with recouping some money back, and to that end, it’s believed that they would accept an offer in the region of £40m for one of their players.
Football Insider note that West Ham are after Eddie Nketiah, with Brentford and Crystal Palace also credited with an interest.
The striker has an impressive five goals in nine Premier League starts in 2023/24 according to WhoScored.
A summer move is thought to be more likely, though £40m could prove very tempting in the first month of the new year.
With all due respect, what is wrong with Arteta? That Nketiah we’re talking is our best striker. We are still regretting the selling of Willock and Martinez. Now, we’re about to commit further blunders of selling Nketiah, Smith Rowe, Partey and Nelson!
Nketiah’s only problem is that Arteta is not playing the formation that suits him. Nketiah can never be a super striker when you HAVE ODEGAARD AND HAVERTZ ON THE PITCH AT THE SAME TIME! ONLY ONE OF THEM IS REQUIRED TO BE ON THE PITCH, WHILE SMITH ROWE OPERATE IN THE ATTACKING MIDFIELD, AS AGAINST SHEFFIELD UNITED. In that game Nketiah quickly scored 3 goals. Arteta have to repeat that lineup and formation, the only change being Magalhaes starting ahead of Kiwior, and probably Odegaard taking the position of Havertz, now that he’s suspended.