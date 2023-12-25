Alan Shearer has revealed exactly what is wrong with Manchester United

Manchester United suffered yet another embarrassing defeat at the hands of West Ham United and Alan Shearer has pointed out their biggest problem.

The Red Devils were beaten 2-0 by the Hammers with former United manager David Moyes enjoying a famous win against his old employers.

Goals from Jarrod Bowen and Muhammed Kudus ensured West Ham win comfortably against Man United and put them in more misery.

David Moyes’ men have climbed to sixth position in the Premier League table after good results recently.

BBC pundit Alan Shearer has pointed out a key issue with the Man United attack and why they are unable to score goals this season.

Particularly their new signing Rasmus Hojlund, who has failed to score a single goal in the Premier League this season.

Shearer pointed how how Alejandro Garnacho and Antony have only made just 11 passes to Hojlund this season with both attackers already playing around 450 minutes alongside the striker.

He said on Match of the Day:

“Antony into Hojlund, six passes in what five games?

“All season, Garnacho, five passes, that should be happening per game, nevermind five or six games.

“There is something drastically wrong and they are never going to score goals until they improve on that.”

The 20-year old striker has received the least passes out of all Premier League strikers this season.

Ten Hag has failed to get the best out of Hojlund who came to Man United with big expectation.

The Dutch manager’s job is under scrutiny and with Sir Jim Ratcliffe taking control of Man United’s operations, changes could be made soon if results don’t change.