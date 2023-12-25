Benjamin Sesko open to Premier League move in January with several clubs interested

20-year old RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is interested in a January move to the Premier League.

Sesko is being monitored by a number of Premier League clubs including Arsenal, Chelsea and Man United.

90min has reported that the towering striker is keen to join the Premier League after playing second fiddle to Lois Openda.

After joining RB Leipzig from sister club RB Salzburg, Sesko has only started three Bundesliga matches from a possible 16. Most of his appearances for the club have come from the bench.

Out of Leipzig’s six Champions League matches this season, Sesko was only given the chance to start in two of them.

The Slovenian striker has only one demand on the agenda and that is more playing time. He is keen to lead the frontline for his country at the upcoming Euro 2024.

90min‘s report has suggested that the German club will be open to let Sesko go in a loan deal with an obligation to buy. Many scouts believe that the striker’s playing style is heavily suited to the Premier League.

Leipzig would ideally want to keep the striker as they try to challenge for the Bundesliga title along with Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich.

Some of the top Premier League clubs may well be in the market for a striker soon.

Manchester United have struggled with goals this season and their expensive signing of Rasmus Hojlund has failed to deliver. Hojlund is yet to get off the mark in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal have the options of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah upfront but both have been failed to become prolific options for the Gunners attack.

If there is an opportunity of a transfer, Leipzig would stand to double the £20m they paid for Sesko last summer.