Four transfer deals Newcastle could complete without FFP violations

Newcastle United are set to step into the transfer market next month to address the shortcomings in their squad.

The Magpies have been severely affected by injuries and the recent loss of form may force their hand into the transfer market.

Having to comply with the Financial Fair Play rules is something the clubs are now wary of after the recent punishment of Everton.

The Blues were given a 10-point deduction for failing follow the financial rules and clubs all across the country are now being careful with how they manage their books.

Newcastle’s approach to making signings has been clever with the Premier League club investing in young players like Anthony Gordon, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall while also making some cheap signings of proven Premier League players like Dan Burn, Kieran Trippier and Nick Pope.

Chronicle Live has listed four players that the Magpies could look to sign cheaply and without breaking any rules.

Lloyd Kelly

Bournemouth centre-back is someone Eddie Howe could look at in the upcoming transfer window. The 25-year old has impressed some of the big clubs with his recent performances with the likes of Napoli, AC Milan and Tottenham keeping an eye on him.

Newcastle’s defensive issues are causing them trouble with Sven Botman suffering an injury recently, Howe has been forced to rely on Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles who are not getting any younger.

Wilfred Ndidi

The Nigerian midfielder is a proven Premier League player. He has been in scintillating form for Leicester City in the Championship. The former Premier League champions are set to come back to the Premier League in their first attempt.

He currently has six months left on his contract and could be the man to provide them defensive cover in the midfield and help out their more attacking options like Bruno Guimaraes, Joe Willock and Joelinton.

Antoine Griezmann

According to the Daily Mail, the Frenchman has a release clause of just £21.9million. Griezmann would provide much needed assistance to Alexander Isak in the attack and he is someone who would bring more quality than the unreliable Callum Wilson.

The deal maybe difficult to pull off for them but recent signings of Bruno Guimarães and Sandro Tonali have shown Newcastle can attract the big names.

Jota

Jota moved to Al-Ittihad from Celtic in a move worth £30million but after problems at the club, the Saudi Pro League team failed to register him.

He could be the perfect player to provide cover for the injured Harvey Barnes. Jota is someone who would be a player in the mould of Allan Saint-Maximin for them.