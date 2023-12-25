Journalist claims Leeds United player is having a disaster of a season

With the top two in the Championship playing each other on Boxing Day, Leeds can move a step closer to them if results go their way.

Daniel Farke has got his team playing an exciting and expansive brand of attacking football that’s been pleasing on the eye and, the odd reverse aside, it’s form that could potentially take them straight back up to the Premier League.

The German will likely be drumming into his players that runaway leaders, Leicester City, and second-placed Ipswich Town can be caught, and that is perfect motivation for the all whites squad as they enter the new year.

One player that’s not had the best of seasons so far is Leeds loanee, Brenden Aaronson.

His move to Union Berlin doesn’t appear to have worked out anything like he would’ve hoped and there’s a suggestion that he could be on the way back to Elland Road in the January transfer window.

Journalist, Dean Jones, believes that he has a lot of work to do to convince the Leeds faithful that he’s worth another shot.

“He certainly needs to win over the Leeds fanbase if he does return. It’s happened before but – as long as Leeds fans can see that you are dedicated to them, putting in a shift and also producing the goods – they will get behind you. They just want to see people do well for Leeds,” Jones told Give Me Sport.

“Brenden Aaronson, when he joined, was a great signing. He is another player that has really fallen off a cliff across 2023 when comparing what he thought he would be achieving to what he has actually done. It’s pretty much been a disaster for him.

“But it would only take one or two good performances after coming back in at Leeds to win everybody over again, turn his own fortunes around and get on the right track, so never say never.”

Ultimately, Farke will have the final say on whether the player returns in the first instance and, even if that happens, whether he feels Aaronson is good enough to stake a claim at the expense of one of his team-mates.