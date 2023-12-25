Leeds playmaker has told his agent to seal Elland Road exit

Football Insider have reported Leeds United and Real Betis are making progress over a permanent deal for Marc Roca.

The Spaniard joined the La Liga side on loan in the summer and now talks are underway for a permanent transfer.

Roca is determined to end his relationship with Leeds United having joined them in June 2022. He has commanded his agent to make the transfer happen.

The 27-year old has been an important part of the Spanish side, with manager Manuel Pellegrini starting him in 16 of his team’s 18 matches in the league. The midfielder has bagged two goals and one assist for his team in the current campaign.

The former Bayern Munich star also started all six matches of Real Betis’ Europa League campaign this season. Pellegrini’s team failed to advance to the next round of the competition and have been demoted to the Conference League.

Roca was one of many Leeds players who exercised the relegation release clause and left the club after Leeds were relegated from the Premier League.

The defensive midfielder joined Leeds from Bayern Munich in 2022 in a deal worth £10m.

Leeds currently sit third in the Championship and looking likely to make a swift return to the top flight of English football.