According to an Italian media, Royal Antwerp midfielder Pierre Dwomoh could end up at Leicester City.

The 19-year-old has played in 21 games while out on loan at RWDM this season, scoring two goals and providing an assist.

His name is allegedly on the Foxes’ roster as a “possible replacement” for Wilfred Ndidi. The Nigerian player’s contract expires in 2024, and it’s unclear if he’ll stay at King Power Stadium after this season.

In the event that Ndidi were to depart, Leicester might think about Dwomoh as a replacement. The Belgian is being watched by Lazio and FC Porto in addition to Inter and Leicester.

Dwomoh’s price tag would be close to €5million, which the Championship team may be able to finance, according to FcInterNews.