Liverpool to prioritise defender signing after serious Kostas Tsimikas injury

Liverpool have changed their transfer plans for the January transfer window and will look to prioritise signing a defender after Kostas Tsimikas broke his collarbone.

The Liverpool defender collided with Bukayo Saka during the match against Arsenal which made him slip and clatter into Jurgen Klopp standing on the touchline.

Saka apologised after the match and Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Tsimikas is facing a long time on the sidelines.

The Reds’ first choice left-back Andy Robertson is currently on the sidelines as well after having surgery on a shoulder injury which he suffered on international duty for Scotland.

Robertson is expected to return in January but the Merseyside club is hoping to be without Tsimikas for quite some time.

According to the Mirror, Liverpool are expected to head into the January transfer window with an eye to sign a defender.

Robertson and Tsimikas are not the only injured defenders at the club. Joel Matip suffered an ACL injury and may well be out for the whole season.

Liverpool may look to sign a versatile defender who can give them cover across the defense, just like Joe Gomez.

22-year old Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio is someone being watched by Klopp. He is originally a left sided centre-back but can also deputise at left-back. His versatility is what makes him an ideal fit for them.

Inacio made his debut for Portugal this year and has scored twice in five appearances for his country.

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has talked about how the Reds can get a hold of Inacio.

“Liverpool have also been one of a number of teams linked with Goncalo Inacio, but the only way to sign him is to pay his €60m release clause to Sporting and no one has approached Sporting until now,” said Romano.

injuries have altered all their transfer plans and Klopp will be expecting arrivals next month to keep the title challenge going and compete in Europa League.