Man City’s incredible financial demands for Joao Cancelo could scupper Barcelona dream

At 29 years of age, Joao Cancelo probably has a few more years left at the top level, and it’s clear that the Man City loanee wants to spend them at Barcelona.

As Sport report, the Portuguese, along with countryman, Joao Felix, is more than happy with the Blaugranes at this point of his career and prefers to see his loan deal converted into a permanent one.

That could prove difficult, however, as his parent club apparently aren’t going to play nice when it comes to a transfer fee.

The outlet note that that the Cityzens will demand an incredible fee in excess of €30m for a player who has proved a real hit in the right-back position for the Catalans.

Not since the days of Dani Alves have Barca had a player that can be relied upon in the position, and, knowing their desperation to keep him, City will attempt to get every last euro from Joan Laporta in order for the deal to happen.

Knowing Barca’s current financial predicament, that sort of figure could preclude them from keeping the player after this season, meaning that the Blaugranes would have to scour the market again for suitable alternatives.

As has been seen to date, that’s no easy task, with Barca’s best option perhaps being to place Jules Kounde on the right side of the back four.