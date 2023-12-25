Mo Salah fires warning to his Liverpool team-mates ahead of Burnley test

Mo Salah was Liverpool’s saviour once again in their epic top-of-the-table clash against Arsenal last time out.

The Egyptian King scored a stunning equaliser against Mikel Arteta’s side that owed as much to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s long-range pass as it did to Salah’s typical finish.

The high-octane nature of the match made for a pulsating game and was a must-watch, Arteta even suggesting in his post-match interview that it was probably the most intense game that he’d been involved with in some capacity over the past 20 years.

On balance of play, a draw was probably a fair result, but it was effectively two points dropped by both sides, something that Salah alluded to in a tweet which amounted to a warning to his team-mates.

We know we can’t keep dropping points like this and we will keep fighting to do better. pic.twitter.com/lvhF0SWh6S — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) December 24, 2023

‘We know we can’t keep dropping points like this and we will keep fighting to do better,’ was the message that accompanied a picture of him scoring against the Gunners.

The Reds, after a relatively ordinary campaign in 2022/23 by their recent standards, have certainly picked up the baton this season and they’re right up towards the top on merit.

They’re back playing like the well-oiled machine they always have been under Jurgen Klopp, but as Salah notes, they can’t afford to not win too many more games, particularly against their nearest rivals.