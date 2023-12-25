Mo Salah sends message on social media after the controversial draw against Arsenal at Anfield

Mohamed Salah has taken to social media to voice concern over Liverpool’s recent drop in points, emphasising the critical need to maintain consistency in the title race.

Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw at Anfield by Arsenal who opened the scoring through Gabriel early on before Mohamed Salah scored a spectacular goal to equalise soon after.

And Liverpool fans will argue that they were robbed off a win after a blatant handball by Odegaard inside the penalty box went unpunished by the on field official as well as the VAR.

Post-match, Arsenal’s William Saliba admitted that Liverpool had a genuine case, while Klopp expressed frustration over the controversial decision.

This was their second draw in a row, having drawn against Manchester United at Anfield in their last game, another match that the Reds could have won.

That is 4 points lost in the last two games at home and Salah has now warned that they can not keep dropping points in the race to win the title.

He shared the message on his social media, saying:

“We know we can’t keep dropping points like this and we will keep fighting to do better.”

Going into Christmas, Arsenal top the table with 40 points, just one point ahead of Liverpool and Aston Villa, both at 39 points. Spurs follow closely with 36 points, and City with 34.

It’s shaping up to be an exciting title race, where every point will count by the end of the season.