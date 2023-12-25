“Really tough for us now” – Klopp on Liverpool’s problem area which could derail title tilt

Jurgen Klopp heads into Liverpool’s Boxing Day fixture at Burnley and their New Year’s Day game against Newcastle without a recognised left-back.

Andrew Robertson has been out for a while, but a nasty fall from Kostas Tsimikas which also put Klopp on his back, saw the player sustain a broken collarbone against Arsenal.

Though it isn’t clear how long the player will be out for, Klopp’s expectations are that it will be some time.

That’s presented the Reds with a defensive crisis of sorts, but the German isn’t dwelling on their stroke of bad luck, which could ultimately define their title aspirations if they’re unable to keep up their positive results over the next few weeks before Robertson returns.

“Can Joe (Gomez) play all the games now until I don’t know when? I don’t know, we’ll have to see,” Klopp was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“Robbo will be back (next month) and Kostas will be definitely out for a long while. I didn’t have time to think it through yet, but it is really tough for us now.

“You have injuries sometimes and you have to accept all of them, but a broken collarbone is really bad because it takes so long to heal.

“Robbo had a different injury, but it takes a long time to recover as well. We all know we need luck in these moments and now we have to just make sure we put Joey in cotton wool and make sure he is ready for the game.”

The injury to Tsimikas will see Liverpool prioritise a signing in that area according to Mirror, though any potential new hire will have to accept that as soon as Robertson is ready for action they will likely have to take a back seat.

It’s a conundrum for any player who may be first choice elsewhere but who could, potentially, be joining the next Premier League title winners – if Liverpool’s current form continues into the second half of the season.

Furthermore, Financial Fair Play will dictate that any new signing will have to be at a certain level, which would narrow the options some more.