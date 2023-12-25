Sir Jim Ratcliffe looking to start Manchester United era by selling seven players

After buying 25 percent of Manchester United, Britain’s richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe is expected to make big changes at the club.

The Man United ownership saga has been going on for too long with the fans fed up of the Glazers and regularly staging protests against them.

Finally, the start of the end of the Glazer reign has begun after Ratcliffe’s acquisition. With nothing going right at the club, from the manager’s tactics to the player’s performances, big changes are expected from the new man in charge of operations at Man United.

According to a report in The Sun, seven Man United players are in danger of being sold and replaced.

Jadon Sancho heads the list as his relationship with manager Erik ten Hag has gone beyond repair after Sancho refused to apologise to ten Hag since calling him out on Twitter.

Andre Onana‘s time at the club has been nothing short of dreadful. The Cameroonian has made regular errors in both the Premier League and the Champions League. Faliure to turnaround his move may become the reason of his Man United departure.

Antony is another big name at the risk of being sold after his £86m from Ajax failed to reap any rewards. This is one signing Man United maybe regretting making after paying so much money and not getting the desired performances.

Four-time Champions League winner Casemiro has failed to deliver big performances after his move from Real Madrid. His absence has shown Kobbie Mainoo is more than likely to replace him.

Harry Maguire, although having turned around his season at the club with some stunning performances, is still not certain of a future at Man United. His move to West Ham in the summer collapsed and his up and down relationship with the fans makes his future unresolved.

Raphael Varane is another player who could be shown the exit door after ten Hag recently losing faith in him and replacing him in the starting XI.

Bruno Fernandes is Man United’s captain and arguably their most consistent player in recent years but his attitude at times has not gone well with the Man United faithful.