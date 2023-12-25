Supercomputer predicts Boxing Day results in the Premier League with some shocks on the cards

A Supercomputer has predicted all the results of the Boxing Day matches in the Premier League.

It’s a busy day in the Premier League with FIVE matches scheduled to be played in the Premier League tomorrow.

Tuesday 26 December (Boxing Day)

12.30pm – Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest

3pm – Bournemouth vs Fulham

3pm – Sheffield United vs Luton

5.30pm – Burnley vs Liverpool

8pm – Man Utd vs Aston Villa

Newcastle start the period of festive fixtures by hosting Notthingham Forest at St James’ Park. The Magpies will be looking to regain form after losing against Luton Town in their last outing.

Liverpool are also in action on Boxing Day as they travel to face Vincent Kompany’s Burnley side.

The late kick-off is the pick of the fixtures with Man United hosting in-form Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

Unai Emery’s side sit at third place in the Premier League table only behind Arsenal and Liverpool.

The Supercomputer too into consideration many factors while predicting the results. Each team’s form, their history on Boxing Day and home advantage were some of the things the Supercomputer looked at.

The predictions are:

Newcastle to fall to an embarrassing 2-1 home defeat against Nottingham Forest.

Fulham to beat Bournemouth comfrotably, with the scoreline being 3-0.

Luton Town to beat fellow Premier League strugglers Sheffield United 1-0.

Liverpool are predicted to beat Burnley 4-0 away from home and get back to winning ways after their 1-1 draw against Arsenal in the last match.

Erik ten Hag’s team are predicted to be held to a 2-2 draw by Aston Villa at Old Trafford.