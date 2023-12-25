“The expectation is massive” – Pochettino on Chelsea’s striker situation and why everyone is to blame

The sooner that 2023 is over for Chelsea the better.

Despite significant investment from owner, Todd Boehly, the Blues just haven’t been able to get it together on the pitch, and a current 10th place in the Premier League table isn’t where the west Londoners want to be.

Their problems are manifest and aren’t an easy fix, but then Mauricio Pochettino knew that when taking over at the helm last summer.

The experienced players haven’t really been up to the mark at this point of the campaign, piling the pressure on the youngsters to perform.

That they also haven’t been able to hit the heights for long periods, coupled with Chelsea’s extensive injury list, has ensured that the first half of 2023/24 has fallen well below expectations.

Pochettino is keen to ensure that everyone takes responsibility however.

? Pochettino on Nico Jackson: “If we compare Nico to different strikers that arrive at his age to a new league, he is scoring goals when you look at his performances”. “He is young, first PL season, the expectation is massive, we are Chelsea. Blame all together, not just one”. pic.twitter.com/rqK7Jr2Iu8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 25, 2023

Quoted by reliable journalist and CaughtOffisde columnist, Fabrizio Romano, the Argentinian spoke about the issue with Nicolas Jackson and a perceived lack of goals.

“If we compare Nico to different strikers that arrive at his age to a new league, he is scoring goals when you look at his performances,” Pochettino had said.

“He is young, first Premier League season, the expectation is massive, we are Chelsea. Blame all together, not just one.”

WhoScored note that Jackson actually has seven goals in 14 Premier League starts, so clearly perceptions can often be wrong.

A one-in-two ratio is just about as good as it gets for a striker, and perhaps patience is called for from the Stamford Bridge faithful.