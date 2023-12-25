‘Too soon to talk about title’, confirms Bukayo Saka after Liverpool stalemate

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has played down talks of Arsenal being favourites to win the Premier League title after their 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield.

The Gunners managed to take the lead through Gabriel when the defender headed past Alisson in the 4th minute of the match.

Liverpool replied through their most expected goal scorer Mo Salah in the 29th minute of the match after a sensational assist from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

With both the teams getting several chances to score even after that, the big affair ended as a draw and Arsenal remained top of the Premier League table.

Bukayo Saka admitted that it’s only Christmas and there is still a long way to go for Arsenal to become the Premier League champions.

“I don’t think that you can talk about the title yet. I think it is still way too early for those discussions. We will take the point, we are still top of the table for Christmas, which is nice, but it is still too early for title talk.”

Saka had high praise for Arsenal’s big summer signing Declan Rice who has been commanding their midfield ever so well since his move from West Ham.

“He has brought a lot to the team, made us better. In games like today he breaks up the play so well and wins the ball back and plays forward.

“As an attacker it is great to play with players like that as they get the team on the front foot. He has been so consistent this season, and (it was) another top performance today.”

Arsenal are back in action in three day’s time as they host West Ham at the Emirates Stadium. 6th placed West Ham are enjoying resurgence under David Moyes and could prove tricky for Arsenal having also beaten Man United 2-0 in the last match.