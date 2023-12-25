Tottenham looking to sign striker with 20 goals and 5 assists this season

Tottenham are on the hunt in the market for a striker and they are interested in signing Feyenoord star Santiago Gimenez.

According to The Telegraph, the Mexican striker is someone Spurs are looking to add to their squad next month.

Ideally, the Premier League club would like to add a new centre-back to in the upcoming transfer window but a striker is someone who could become the difference in them finishing in the top 4 come the end of the season.

Richarlison’s recent resurgence has come as an added advantage to Ange Postecoglou’s team but the Brazilian has been linked with a January move to the Saudi Pro League.

Gimenez has been in sensational form for the Eredivisie side, having scored 18 goals in just 16 league games this season.

With his current form and record this season, he may well be the long term Harry Kane replacement that Spurs are looking for.

He joined the Dutch club in 2022 and helped them to their first league title win in six years. He has taken the Dutch league by storm.

90min has reported clubs like Real Madrid, Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs are looking to get his signature done.

The Dutch outfit believe that a league record deal is the only way to lure him away from them.

The current Eredivisie transfer record stands at £87m (€100m), the fee paid by Manchester United to sign Antony from Ajax.

A Premier League move to Spurs for Gimenez is only likely if Richarlison is allowed to leave the club next month.