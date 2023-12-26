Manchester City star could return against Everton

Erling Haaland is on the verge of returning from injury for Manchester City as they face Everton in the Premier League, per Manchester Evening News.

The Norwegian striker has been sidelined for the last three domestic matches due to a foot injury but trained alone during the Club World Cup. Pep Guardiola previously rated his chances at 50-50 for the Club World Cup, but Haaland didn’t feature. His fitness remains a key question mark for City ahead of the Everton clash.

While City thrived without Haaland, scoring seven goals in two Club World Cup games to claim the title, his return will be crucial for their continued success in various competitions, including the Premier League. As one of their standout players, Haaland plays a significant role in City’s title aspirations, but the battle to retain the Premier League title this season appears like a huge task as they’re currently eight points behind league leaders Liverpool.

To minimise the risk of a rapid recurrence of injury, Pep Guardiola might opt for a cautious approach with Haaland in the Everton game, introducing him gradually, possibly from the bench in the second half. In such a scenario, Julian Alvarez, who showcased his abilities with two goals and an assist in the Club World Cup final, is likely to take the lead up front, supported by the attacking trio of Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, and Jack Grealish.