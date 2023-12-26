Huge injury boost for Tottenham pre Brighton test

Tottenham and manager Ange Postecoglou have received a pre-Brighton boost following some injury updates from north London.

Spurs head into the upcoming match against Brighton with renewed confidence, securing three consecutive Premier League victories against Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, and Everton.

The recent success comes after a challenging period from November 4 to December 10 when Tottenham struggled to secure a league win. Injuries to Micky van de Ven and James Maddison, along with suspensions, posed selection challenges, but Postecoglou now seems to have found a winning formula once again.

But there has been concerns about star defender Cristian Romero missing Tottenham’s upcoming away trip to Brighton due to hamstring tightness, however those worries have been alleviated, according to journalist Dom Smith of The Evening Standard.

Good news for Tottenham as star defender Cristian Romero is expected to be fit for the upcoming match against Brighton, providing a significant boost for manager Ange Postecoglou. The 25-year-old has been a crucial part of Tottenham’s campaign, starting every Premier League game he’s been available for.

The Argentina international’s tactical and technical ability is unquestionably good, but his overly aggressive nature has been put into question several times this season having been sent off once and other occasions where he’s cut it extremely fine in that regard.