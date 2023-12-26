Manchester City set to sign incredible 17-year-old who scored four goals in a World Cup tournament for Argentina

Manchester City are in advanced talks with River Plate for the signing of 17-year-old midfielder Claudio Echeverri, according to ESPN’s source.

The Premier League club is reportedly close to reaching an agreement with the Argentine side for the talented young player. If Manchester City secures a deal for Claudio Echeverri, a loan-back arrangement to River Plate until the end of the Premier League season is likely, similar to the approach taken with Julián Álvarez.

Álvarez joined City in January 2022 but continued to play for River Plate until the following summer, contributing to City’s subsequent successes in various competitions.

Manchester City’s potential signing of Claudio Echeverri from River Plate, with a loan-back arrangement, is progressing, and Echeverri has garnered interest from Barcelona as well.

While City is not expected to make first-team signings in January, some departures, including Kalvin Phillips, Zach Steffen and Sergio Gomez are being considered.

The return of Kevin De Bruyne from injury is anticipated to strengthen City’s squad in January, and that will likely be the only first team boost they’ll receive in the winter window.

If Man City can seal the deal for Echeverri then it’ll be another feather in their cap as far as signing a youngster with world class potential is concerned.