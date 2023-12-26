Beaming smile from Jurgen Klopp as Darwin Nunez decision pays dividends

Jurgen Klopp expressed his delight as Darwin Nunez, who recently ended a 12-game goal drought, made a significant impact in Liverpool’s 2-0 Boxing Day win against Burnley.

The £64 million striker, potentially costing Liverpool a club-record £85 million, was selected to start after being dropped from Klopp’s first XI during his goal drought.

Darwin Nunez showcased his attacking prowess in the sixth minute of Liverpool’s Boxing Day win against Burnley. The Uruguayan striker engaged in a well-executed one-two pass with teammate Cody Gakpo, creating an opportunity for a charging run. Gakpo found Nunez with a precise pass, and the 24-year-old calmly slotted the ball past Burnley’s goalkeeper, James Trafford, with a first-time finish, securing an early lead for Liverpool.

Delighted with Nunez’s performance, Jurgen Klopp displayed a beaming smile on the touchline as the Uruguayan striker not only scored but also created three chances in Liverpool’s Boxing Day victory against Burnley.

Nunez, eager to contribute goals, showcased his attacking capabilities with a well-taken finish early in the game. Klopp had previously kept faith in Nunez during his goal drought, providing him with starts in crucial fixtures, and the striker has responded by delivering both goals and assists for the team in the last three competitive games.

The Reds now sit at the top of the Premier League table on 42 points, two points ahead of Arsenal in 2nd.