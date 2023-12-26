Watch: Andre Onana makes shocking error for Aston Villa’s opening goal at Old Trafford

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana did not cover himself in glory for Aston Villa’s opening goal as he made a critical mistake from John McGinn’s delivery.

The Aston Villa captain delivered a beautiful inswinging freekick from the Villa right-hand side, and the Man United keeper failed to deal with it as he watched the ball bounce in his six-yard box and in to the far corner of his net.

It’s been a massively uninspiring start to his Manchester United career for the Cameroonian shot-stopper and this is a new error which you can add to his growing catalogue of horror moments. The pressure is mounting on him big time to try and change his United career around before he heads off to AFCON in January.