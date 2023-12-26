“Madness” – pundit absolutely livid with VAR decision which went against Liverpool at Burnley

Liverpool secured a 2-0 Boxing Day victory over Burnley, reclaiming the top spot in the Premier League.

Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota scored for the Reds, though the scoreline didn’t fully reflect their dominance, with two goals disallowed and only two of their 10 shots on target finding the net. Jurgen Klopp’s side showcased their attacking prowess at Turf Moor, maintaining their title aspirations as they head into the final game-week of 2023.

After Nunez excellently bent home the opener in the first half, Liverpool’s attacking display continued in the second half, with a disallowed goal for Harvey Elliott following a VAR check. Mohamed Salah’s offside position, blocking the goalkeeper’s line of vision, resulted in the goal being overturned. Despite the disallowed efforts, Liverpool maintained control, securing a valuable win when Jota scored in stoppage time to top the Premier League table.

The offside decision regarding Mohamed Salah’s goal sparked controversy, with Steve McManaman describing it as ‘madness’ during Klopp’s post-match interview for Amazon Prime Video. The intricacies of the decision, including a possible push by Jordan Beyer affecting Salah’s offside position, fueled the debate after the match.

“He’s interfering because he got pushed into that position,” McManaman stated. “Secondly, the goalkeeper was never going to save it in a hundred years. It’s madness at times, it really is. Thankfully the result went the way of the manager standing here, because they were the better team.”