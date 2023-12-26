Video: Alejandro Garnacho’s brace claws Manchester United level with Aston Villa

Alejandro Garnacho’s brace claws Manchester United back level with Aston Villa via a deflection.

This second half performance from Man United has been chalk and cheese compared to their first half efforts. And they have Garnacho to thank for inspiring them to a comeback. The first goal was the instincts of a poacher, but this second one was a tad fortunate due to the deflection but he earned that luck with a driving effort.

??| GOAL: Garnacho has a brace!! Manchester United 2-2 Aston Villa pic.twitter.com/b3AlFSPfIR — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 26, 2023

The Argentinian winger now has five goals and one assist in 14 this season. An excellent return for the 19-year-old sensation, who has once again inspired his teammates with his goals.