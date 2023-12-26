Video: Crazy scenes as Rasmus Hojlund completes Manchester United’s comeback against Aston Villa

They’ve done it! And so has Rasmus Hojlund as far as scoring in the Premier League is concerned.

Manchester United trailed 2-0 at halftime to Aston Villa, and they looked absolutely out of it after their poor first half efforts. But the second half tempo and intricate passing combinations has inspired the comeback, and Rasmus Hojlund’s first Premier League goal of his career makes it Manchester United 3-2 Aston Villa.

Rasmus Hojlund has his first Premier League goal! ?? Bruno Fernandes' corner is eventually turned home and Man Utd lead against Aston Villa#PLonPrime #MUNAVL pic.twitter.com/28HZx7I3pT — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 26, 2023

This Boxing Day game will live long in the memory if the Red Devils can see out the three points against an Aston Villa side who looked in cruise control at the halftime interval.