Jurgen Klopp: “Bit of a shame” – Liverpool manager’s admission to midfielder with 62 accurate passes vs Burnley

Jurgen Klopp praised Wataru Endo for his impressive performance in Liverpool’s 2-0 Premier League win against Burnley.

Despite a slow start to his Liverpool career after joining from Stuttgart in the summer, Endo has become a crucial presence in defensive midfield, especially with Alexis Mac Allister sidelined due to a knee problem. Klopp acknowledged Endo’s contributions as he continues to play a key role for the team.

“I loved his game, I have to say. It’s a bit of a shame he’s found his feet and now he goes to the Asia Cup. That’s how it is. It’s fine. What a boy. What a player. Very important, but in January we have to play more or less without him,” the German coach stated in his post-game reaction on Amazon Prime Video.

Wataru Endo is set to leave Liverpool after the upcoming home game against Newcastle United to represent Japan in the Asia Cup. The Asia Cup final is scheduled for February 10, and Endo’s departure will see him temporarily part ways with Liverpool as he joins the national team for the tournament.

It was a position which was put in the media’s spotlight when Liverpool let every natural holding midfielder leave in the summer, but Klopp brought in Endo to play that role. After a few average performances, by his standards, the Japanese international has found his normal playing levels at Liverpool.