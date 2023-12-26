“We never give up!” – Manchester United star explodes with passion in reaction to comeback vs Aston Villa

Manchester United, despite a challenging first half, staged a spirited comeback in the second half, securing a crucial 3-2 victory against the Premier League’s surprise package Aston Villa.

This win not only silenced the Aston Villa fans’ taunts but also served as a significant moment for Erik ten Hag, who faced speculation about his position. Additionally, it marked a pivotal moment for Rasmus Hojlund, who, after a challenging start in the Premier League, scored his first goal in England’s top-flight competition, securing a victory against a strong opponent.

The Danish striker could not hide his smile after scoring his first Premier League goal during his post-game reaction on Amazon Prime Video.

"I'm the happiest man alive right now" ? Rasmus Hojlund reflects on scoring his first Premier League goal#PLonPrime #MUNAVL pic.twitter.com/9IWCoiPwuR — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 26, 2023

Bruno Fernandes played a dual role in the comeback win as both the orchestrator of play and a consistent vocal presence on the field. Additionally, Alejandro Garnacho’s performance was noteworthy, demonstrating excellence and contributing significantly to the team’s win with two goals. Garnacho missed a hat-trick opportunity due to a mistimed run.

Alejandro Garnacho played a crucial role in preventing undesirable statistics for Manchester United in a season filled with disappointments. His impact included averting an eighth home defeat of the season and a 14th in all competitions. Moreover, Garnacho contributed to ending a goal drought for United at Old Trafford, with no forward having scored in the league since Jadon Sancho in May.

The turnaround in goal-scoring fortunes became evident as United, previously goalless in four games, managed to score three times in the second half.

After the game, the 19-year-old Argentine winger stated: “we’re Manchester United, we never give up!”