Al-Ittihad are looking to sign former Premier League fan favourite in January

Saudi Pro League team Al-Ittihad are interested in signing Chilean star Alexis Sanchez from Inter Milan in January.

Saudi club’s manager Marcelo Gallardo is already in contact with Sanchez about a transfer next month, according to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset, via FCInterNews.

Sanchez rejoined Inter Milan in the summer having left them 12 months before that after his contract was terminated by the Italian club. He left after they paid him a severance payment.

The former Premier League star only joined Marseille on a one-year contract and left when his contract expired, with the French club not showing any interested to keep a hold of him.

Italian giants Inter Milan signed the 35-year old Chilean to provide cover for their starting XI players like Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram. He was never expected to be a starter for Inter.

Sanchez has faced injuries and fitness issues this season having not done a proper pre-season when he joined Inter. However, the flamboyant attacker has still had his good moments with one of them being a goal against RB Salzburg in the Champions League.

His contract with Inter expires at the end of the season but Al-Ittihad manager Gallardo is keen to bolster his attacking depth in the January transfer window.

Al-Ittihad are sitting at sixth place in the Saudio Pro League and Gallardo is keen to change that soon.