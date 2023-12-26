Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham keen on €80m-rated winger

Juventus winger Federico Chiesa has been linked with a move away from the Italian club in recent months.

A report from TuttoJuve claims that the 25-year-old winger is on the radar of Premier League clubs Liverpool, Arsenal, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Apparently, an offer of around €80 million could convince the Italian club to sell the player. Chiesa has a contract with Juventus until the summer of 2025 and the Italian outfit are hoping to tie him down to an extension until 2026.

The Italian international has been in impressive form this season scoring five goals and picking up two assists across all competitions. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for clubs like Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham.

The Reds have Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz as the only natural wingers at the club. They could certainly use more depth in that position. The Italian would add pace, flair and goals to the side. In addition to that, he is versatile enough to operate on either flank.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have not been able to rotate like Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka due to the lack of options at the club. The arrival of Chiesa would add some much-needed depth to Mikel Arteta’s attack.

As far as Tottenham are concerned, players like Ivan Perisic and Manor Solomon are sidelined with injuries. Richarlison has been quite mediocre as well.

All three clubs could use a quality winger like Chiesa and the 25-year-old would improve them going forward. It will be interesting to see which of the three clubs is willing to pay up.

