Fabrizio Romano shares photo of imminent Barcelona signing “at the airport”

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Vitor Roque as he heads towards finally completing his move from Athletico Paranaense to Barcelona.

The young Brazilian forward has long looked like a hugely promising talent, and we’re finally set to see what he can do in Europe as Romano shares a picture of the player at the airport making his way to Barca.

See below for Romano’s post on X, formerly Twitter, with Roque now close to being officially announced by Barcelona after an agreement was previously reached for the 18-year-old to move to the Nou Camp this winter…

??? Vitor Roque, at the airport today as he’s flying to Barcelona — plan confirmed. Brazilian striker will land in Spain on day 27 in the morning, as expected. ??? Here’s Vitor at the airport — he’ll travel together with his family. ??? pic.twitter.com/bciYCv2ulw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 26, 2023

Roque looks like someone who could breathe new life into Xavi’s slightly out-of-form Barcelona squad, with the ageing Robert Lewandowski perhaps in need of support up front.

Joao Felix was brought in on loan during the summer but hasn’t been that consistent so far, so it will be interesting to see how much playing time Roque gets and if he can make an immediate impact in La Liga.