Boxing day clash abandoned after player collapses mid-game from a horrible head injury

Cray Wanderer’s clash against Margate took a distressing turn as Yahya Bamba, Cray Wanderer’s striker, collapsed on the pitch during stoppage time due to a severe head injury.

The match came to an abrupt halt as medics rushed to Bamba’s aid while an ambulance was urgently summoned.

Reports from The Sun indicate that amidst concern for Bamba’s well-being, both team captains engaged in discussions with the referee on how to proceed.

A consensus emerged to resume the game for the final two minutes once Bamba was safely en route to the hospital.

However, with both teams departing the field and Bamba still under medical care, a decision was later made to completely abandon the match.

Cray Wanderer’s later put out a statement on social media confirming that the match has been abandoned and expressed gratitude for the medical teams’ dedication in responding promptly to the situation.

They shared the following updates on X:

Following the serious nature of the injury to Yahya Bamba and the emergency care needed, the match has been abandoned. Our thoughts are with Yahya at this time from all at Cray Wanderers. — Cray Wanderers FC (@OfficialWands) December 26, 2023