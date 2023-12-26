Brighton are reportedly keen on the Leeds United attacker Crysencio Summerville.

The 22-year-old has 11 goals and 6 assists in 20 appearances this season and his performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League club.

Brighton need to improve their attacking options and Summerville would be a quality long-term addition.

The 22-year-old has previously shown his quality in the top flight before Leeds were relegated and he is certainly good enough for Brighton.

The opportunity to return to the Premier League will be an attractive option for the player and it remains to be seen whether the Seagulls can convince Leeds United to sell their star attacker.

The Whites will be hoping to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the end of the season and they will want to hold on to their best players. It remains to be seen whether Brighton decide to test their resolve with an offer for the Dutch attacker next month.