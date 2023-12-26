“Here we go!” – Fabrizio Romano confirms transfer is “done” as Chelsea set to miss out

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on a big piece of transfer news as it looks like Paris Saint-Germain are edging ever closer to winning the race for Corinthians midfield wonderkid Gabriel Moscardo.

Posting from his official X account, Romano made it clear that Moscardo’s move to PSG now looks to be done, though this has not yet been officially confirmed by either of the clubs involved, nor the player himself.

Still, when Romano says his trademark ‘here we go!’ it usually means a deal can be treated as basically confirmed, so it seems only a matter of time before we hear an announcement from the clubs…

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham keen on €80m-rated winger
Al-Ittihad are looking to sign former Premier League fan favourite in January
Man United & Chelsea among clubs ready to pay €60million clause to trigger exciting transfer

Moscardo has looked hugely impressive in his time in his native Brazil, and it’s no surprise he’s now on the verge of completing a big move.

Chelsea also showed an interest in the teenager, as Romano previously told CaughtOffside, but they’ve missed out on this occasion.

The Blues have a number of other top young talents on their books at the moment, so while Moscardo would’ve been a good fit for their current recruitment strategy, it might also have been a bit tricky to realistically fit him in right now.

More Stories Fabrizio Romano Gabriel Moscardo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.