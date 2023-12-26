“Here we go!” – Fabrizio Romano confirms transfer is “done” as Chelsea set to miss out

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on a big piece of transfer news as it looks like Paris Saint-Germain are edging ever closer to winning the race for Corinthians midfield wonderkid Gabriel Moscardo.

Posting from his official X account, Romano made it clear that Moscardo’s move to PSG now looks to be done, though this has not yet been officially confirmed by either of the clubs involved, nor the player himself.

Still, when Romano says his trademark ‘here we go!’ it usually means a deal can be treated as basically confirmed, so it seems only a matter of time before we hear an announcement from the clubs…

??? Gabriel Moscardo to PSG, here we go! Understand verbal agreement with Corinthians has been reached for €20m fixed fee. Package also includes €2m add-ons. Moscardo will travel to Paris as soon as clubs sign the formal agreement. ?? Beraldo & Moscardo to PSG, done. pic.twitter.com/ClYaPPXRh4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 26, 2023

Moscardo has looked hugely impressive in his time in his native Brazil, and it’s no surprise he’s now on the verge of completing a big move.

Chelsea also showed an interest in the teenager, as Romano previously told CaughtOffside, but they’ve missed out on this occasion.

The Blues have a number of other top young talents on their books at the moment, so while Moscardo would’ve been a good fit for their current recruitment strategy, it might also have been a bit tricky to realistically fit him in right now.