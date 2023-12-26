Controversy strikes again as Liverpool have two legitimate goals disallowed against Burnley

Liverpool fans are fuming as they feel they have had two legitimate goals disallowed against Burnley.

The first decision was in the first half, immediately after Nunez’s opener. Gakpo had the ball in the back of the net but referee Paul Tierney blew the whistle for what he claimed was a foul by Nunez inside the box.

The VAR had a look at it and despite video evidence showing there was no contact from Nunez, it did not overturn the decision and the goal was not given.

We are fighting against the PGMOL, Arsenal and Man City for this years title. If we somehow manage to do it it will be the greatest achievement from a manager in England ever pic.twitter.com/B2OsaB2PM3 — The Kop Watch (@TheKopWatch) December 26, 2023

The funniest thing in this incident is the Burnley players weren't even asking for a foul and Paul Tierney had to do his thing anyways. Simon Hooper with a cheeky assist too. https://t.co/UuT1ojy8J8 — FantasticFirmino9????? (@MPBFirmino9) December 26, 2023

The second decision came 10 minutes into the second half. Harvey Elliott scored first time from a Ryan Gravenberch cross from the right.

But the VAR referee Simon Hooper asked Paul Tierney to go to the pitch-side monitor to have a look at Salah offside.

As they played out the replay showing Salah in an offside position, what they did not show was that the Egyptian was pushed into an offside position by a Burnley player.The goal was ruled out again.

Salah nudged offside surely? Ah Paul Tierney had to back a judgement call – gotcha ?pic.twitter.com/j5bdPJ3qFa — AnfieldIndex (@AnfieldIndex) December 26, 2023

Var decision number two that goes against us. This time, Salah pushed into an offside position pic.twitter.com/5os7TDkGbM — DB (@Kloppholic) December 26, 2023

Liverpool fans were left furious with what they feel is blatant corruption from the PGMOL.

They have already lost 9 points from officiating errors this season. This includes the infamous Luis Diaz goal disallowed vs Spurs as well as handballs not given against Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal.

One Liverpool fan wrote: It’s Liverpool vs PGMOL this season. Corrupt organisation in the most corrupt league in the world.