Controversy strikes again as Liverpool have two legitimate goals disallowed against Burnley

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool fans are fuming as they feel they have had two legitimate goals disallowed against Burnley. 

The first decision was in the first half, immediately after Nunez’s opener. Gakpo had the ball in the back of the net but referee Paul Tierney blew the whistle for what he claimed was a foul by Nunez inside the box.

The VAR had a look at it and despite video evidence showing there was no contact from Nunez, it did not overturn the decision and the goal was not given.

 

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester City set to sign incredible 17-year-old who scored four goals in a World Cup tournament for Argentina
Huge injury boost for Tottenham pre Brighton test
Manchester City star could return against Everton

The second decision came 10 minutes into the second half. Harvey Elliott scored first time from a Ryan Gravenberch cross from the right.

But the VAR referee Simon Hooper asked Paul Tierney to go to the pitch-side monitor to have a look at Salah offside.

As they played out the replay showing Salah in an offside position, what they did not show was that the Egyptian was pushed into an offside position by a Burnley player.The goal was ruled out again.

Liverpool fans were left furious with what they feel is  blatant corruption from the PGMOL.

They have already lost 9 points from officiating errors this season. This includes the infamous Luis Diaz goal disallowed vs Spurs as well as handballs not given against Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal.

One Liverpool fan wrote: It’s Liverpool vs PGMOL this season. Corrupt organisation in the most corrupt league in the world.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.