Gareth Southgate is unfazed by the prospect of managing in the Premier League again

England coach Gareth Southgate insists that a return to Premier League management would not “intimidate or daunt” him.

In one year’s time, Southgate’s contract with the Football Association will expire and he is being tipped to make a return to the Premier League.

The former defender has previously managed Middlesbrough back in 2006. He started his managerial career with them that continued for three years.

His time with England has been a huge success with the Three Lions getting to a World Cup semifinal and Euro final.

Asked if he would be able to replicate his England success at club level, he told Sky Sports:

“I know that I could do that. There’s no doubt in my mind.

“There isn’t a job in world football that would intimidate or daunt you, having lived this one, frankly. You’re not going to have any higher profile, you’re not going to have any greater pressure, you’re not going to have any more complex issues.”

“I was 35 years old when I managed in the Premier League.

“We finished 12th and 13th, and I knew nothing like what I know now.

“Everybody would talk about Middlesbrough. ‘Oh, he got Middlesbrough relegated’. Well, yeah, in the third year, we got relegated. But I had three years of Premier League management.

“Without doubt, in my mind, the first season was the biggest achievement I’ve had, to go from captain/player to managing a multimillion-pound business in the toughest league in the world, and finish pretty much a par finish for where we were budget-wise.

“I’m confident in this role. I’m confident in whatever might be in the future. Of course, I’m not going to be here for 20-30 years. I don’t know what the future will be. I’m very calm about that.

“I remember talking to Jose (Mourinho) when he was at Man Utd and he said: ‘you know, when you’ve done the role you’re in now, you’ll be able to do anything’. Really? I thought that was probably right, but seven years into it, it’s definitely right.”