Arsenal are reportedly the team in the strongest position for the potential transfer of Sporting Lisbon centre-back Goncalo Inacio.

The talented 22-year-old looks an exciting talent with a big future in the game, and it makes sense that the Gunners are one of a number of big names being linked with him at the moment.

A report from A Bola also mentions interest from Liverpool, but they state it’s Arsenal currently leading the race for the Portugal international, who has a €60million release clause.

It seems, according to the report, that there could be real potential for Arsenal to get this deal done in January as Sporting seem resigned to the fact that they could lose their key defender in the upcoming window.

This is sure to be one to watch, though some Arsenal fans might question the transfer strategy here as Mikel Arteta already has William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ben White and Jakub Kiwior as options at centre-back, while Takehiro Tomiyasu could probably also fill in in that department if needed.

Elsewhere, Arsenal are a little light of depth in midfield due to Thomas Partey’s frequent issues with injuries, while some fans will also be eager to see a new attacking player brought in as Gabriel Jesus doesn’t look like being a 20-plus-goal-a-season player, while Gabriel Martinelli’s form has also dipped a little since last season.