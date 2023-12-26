Tim Sherwood has criticised Newcastle defender Dan Burn after his ‘poor’ performance against Nottingham Forest earlier today.

Newcastle got off to a brilliant start, with Alexander Isak scoring the opener from the spot in the 23rd minute.

But Nottingham Forest got back into the game just before half-time as former Magpies star Chris Wood levelled the score just before half-time break.

And the 32-year-old then went on to score two more in the second half as he completed his hat-trick and sealed a brilliant Boxing day win for Nottingham Forest.

Tim Sherwood, speaking on Sky Sports, slammed Dan Burn’s defensive display, particularly highlighting Wood’s second goal where Burn was unable to contain the forward.

Sherwood highlighted Burn’s difficulty in handling Wood, leading to a goal that demonstrated Wood’s skill and Burn’s defensive mistake.

Sherwood said:

“Elanga picks the ball up, he’s just too quick for everyone. Isak tries to take him down and pulls him down to the floor. Chris Kavanagh plays a brilliant advantage.

“The ball goes through to Chris Wood, he’s on his own, he’s surrounded by Newcastle players – about three or four of them.

“Dan Burn goes over towards him and he twists him inside out. He’s been poor, just been brought off as well.

“Wood goes towards Dubravka, who came out, and he dinks it over the top of him. Fantastic finish.”

A Boxing Day brace for Chris Wood! 2?? pic.twitter.com/9CfjRapZAa — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 26, 2023

Newcastle’s recent back-to-back defeats to Luton Town and Nottingham Forest have placed Eddie Howe under scrutiny, with the team’s form wavering compared to last season.

With eight losses already this campaign, Newcastle sits 7th in the table with 29 points, facing the risk of dropping further if Manchester United and Brighton go on to win their upcoming game.