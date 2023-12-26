Jamie Carragher feels Jurgen Klopp could look to replace Liverpool attacker soon

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has sent a warning to Liverpool star Luis Diaz and suggested that Jurgen Klopp could replace him.

The Liverpool icon believes Klopp would need more firepower upfront in order to challenge for major honours.

Carragher has criticised Diaz’s recent form and claimed it is not good enough and up to the standard of Klopp and Liverpool.

The former Premier League star said, speaking on the Gary Neville podcast:

“Looking at Liverpool’s front three, there’s something not quite right about it and for me, Nunez starts on the bench, for me he has to be one of the first names on the team sheet. I saw him in midweek (against West Ham) and although he didn’t score, he’s creating, he can do something, Gakpo has been here for close to 12 months and he’s had flashes but nowhere near enough.

“Diaz just looks like a shadow of himself, the knee injuries last season, he had family problems this season, but I feel Diaz needs a big second half of the season or Liverpool will be going in the market in the summer.

“With (Sadio) Mane and (Roberto) Firmino going they haven’t really replaced them in terms of quality, we’re almost making excuses for him (Nunez). but what Liverpool have still got in the front three is Mo Salah as your number one, Nunez is your number two then it’s who else in the front three.”

Klopp could look at West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen as an option to add more attacking threat to his squad.

The Liverpool manager called Bowen his “favourite player” ahead of Liverpool’s Carabao Cup clash against West Ham.