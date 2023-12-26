Ivan Toney to Arsenal, two Chelsea exits – 11 major transfers that could go through this January

We’re just days away from the beginning of the January transfer window, and it could be a busy one as big names are linked with Arsenal, while there could also be some major potential departures from Manchester United and Chelsea.

You can follow all the latest transfer news right here at CaughtOffside, while we’ll also be bringing you daily updates from Fabrizio Romano via the Daily Briefing on Substack.

Until then, here’s our little preview with eleven main sagas that seem worth keeping an eye on this January…

Ivan Toney

Arsenal have long been talked up as favourites to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney, but Fabrizio Romano has also told us not to rule out Chelsea. The England international has been a superb performer in the Premier League and could be an ideal upgrade on the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah up front for Arsenal, while the Blues also surely need to think about strengthening in that area after the lack of impact by inconsistent youngster Nicolas Jackson.

Joao Palhinha

Liverpool and Bayern Munich remain keen on Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha ahead of January, with the Portugal international performing at a superb level during his time in the Premier League. It looked like Fulham were close to losing him in the summer and one imagines they won’t be as lucky this time around, even if it would also surely take big money to persuade them to sell.

Jadon Sancho

Having completely fallen out of favour at Man Utd for some time now, Jadon Sancho is surely going to be heading out of Old Trafford this January in order to get his career back on track. It remains to be seen who will take a gamble on the England international at this point, but he’s a top talent who surely still has something to offer at the right club. Sky Sports have even suggested that United have considered terminating Sancho’s contract, but let’s see if that’s more of an emergency option for a worst-case scenario.

Conor Gallagher

Fabrizio Romano has told us that Chelsea could be open to letting Conor Gallagher go if the right offer comes in, so this seems like a surprise saga to watch for January. Although Gallagher has been a key player for Mauricio Pochettino’s side this season, he’s also yet to sign a new contract and is edging ever closer to the end of his current deal. This surely means Chelsea would have to consider good offers for the England international this January, and one imagines there won’t be any shortage of interest.

Noni Madueke

A report from the Telegraph has also cast some doubt over Noni Madueke’s future at Chelsea. The young winger looked an exciting signing for the west London giants when he joined from PSV just under a year ago, but he’s struggled for playing time and might already be set to move on. Madueke is far from the only player to struggle at Chelsea in recent times, so clubs might feel it’s worth trying to revive his career with a move this January.

Kalvin Phillips

Pep Guardiola has spoken publicly about Kalvin Phillips and Fabrizio Romano has also made it clear he expects the England midfielder to leave Manchester City this January. It just hasn’t worked out for Phillips since he left Leeds for Man City, and one imagines he’ll be eager to try his luck somewhere else now in order to ensure he remains in Gareth Southgate’s plans for Euro 2024. There’s a lot of competition for places at the Etihad Stadium, but Phillips is more than good enough to start regularly for a number of Premier League clubs.