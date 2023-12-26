La Liga club hoping to close January deal for 25-year-old Chelsea ace

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella has been linked with the move away from Stamford Bridge.

The 25-year-old Spanish left-back has not been at his best since the £63 million move from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer of 2022.

A report from Fichajes claims that Spanish club Sevilla are hoping to secure his services next month and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can agree on a fee. Chelsea will be aware of the fact that they will not be able to recoup the money they paid for the defender and it remains to be seen whether they are ready to sanction his departure for a reasonable price.

Sevilla are in need of defensive reinforcements and Cucurella could prove to be a useful addition for them. The 25-year-old has previously shown his quality in the Premier League and there is no doubt that he could be a solid acquisition for the Spanish club.

A move away from Chelsea might help him regain his confidence and get back to his best once again. Chelsea have players like Ben Chilwell and Ian Maatsen at their disposal as well. They could easily sanction the departure of Cucurella if a good offer is presented.

The defender is currently sidelined with an injury and he is expected to return to action in February. Sevilla will hope that he can be an important first-team player for them for the remainder of the season if the transfer goes through.