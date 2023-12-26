Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The England international could leave the club at the end of the season and Lee Sharpe believes that he would thrive at West Ham United.

He told The Express: “I don’t know Harry Maguire, I don’t know what the manager talks to him about, I don’t know if he’s sort of thinking behind what’s going on. “But I look at a West Ham move on the surface and think what a great move it would be. I know West Ham struggled a bit last year, but that was probably due to being in Europe for the first time in a while. “They’ve come back again and looked decent this year. They’ll always have a decent team. David Moyes is a really good manager, and he [Maguire] would benefit from playing under David Moyes in a team like West Ham.”

It is no secret that West Ham need to tighten up defensively and they could certainly use a quality central defender.

Despite not living up to the expectations at Manchester United, Maguire remains a proven performer in the Premier League and he could help West Ham improve defensively.

The move could be ideal for both parties and it remains to be seen whether the hammers decide to make a move for him. West Ham will be hoping to play in Europe regularly and they need to bring in the right players.

Maguire could be a solid addition to their defensive unit for the near future.