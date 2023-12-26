Pundit fires bleak transfer warning to Liverpool as saga expected to resurface

Liverpool have been given a pretty bleak warning about the future of star player Mohamed Salah and what his transfer to the Saudi Pro League could mean for their title hopes.

Salah showed his quality yet again with a superb solo goal for Liverpool against Arsenal in their recent Premier League clash at Anfield, with the Egypt international turning Gunners left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko inside out before firing home an important equaliser in their 1-1 draw last week.

Salah’s fine performance against Arsenal saw him earn a place in Garth Crooks’ team of the week on BBC Sport, but the pundit also warned Liverpool about the dangers of losing the former Roma man.

Liverpool are still in this title race, but it seems unlikely they’d be able to compete without the pace, skill and goal threat of Salah, who has been one of the most dangerous attacking players in the world for the last few years.

Crooks feels the Saudi Pro League saga is unlikely to go away, and the money involved could ultimately mean LFC can’t turn an offer down if one comes in again in the summer, which might mean this is their last real shot at winning the league for some time.

“If Liverpool intend on winning the Premier League – and it is a growing possibility – they have to wrap Salah in cotton wool,” Crooks said in his BBC column.

He added: “The problem for Liverpool is, who do they replace Salah with when he’s gone? Should the Saudi Pro League rekindle their interest in the Egypt captain – for the astronomical amounts they are prepared to pay – at the end of the season, I cannot see the player or the club being in a position to refuse.

“Liverpool will not win the title without him, so they had better get a move on.”