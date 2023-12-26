Manchester City discussing exciting potential forward transfer deal

Manchester City are reportedly holding internal discussions over a transfer deal for Girona forward Savio, according to transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano on his official account on X.

In his post below, Romano explains that there is plenty of interest in the talented young Brazilian, who has really impressed with his performances in La Liga this season. While it seems nothing is imminent, with Savio set to stay where he is until the end of the season, it does seem that City are keen to get in ahead of Premier League and Bundesliga clubs in the race to sign the 19-year-old…

?? Understand Manchester City are discussing internally to buy Savinho and bring him back to the club next season. ?? Premier League and Bundesliga clubs want to approach City Group with €30m proposals. In any case, Savinho will stay at Girona until the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/hRuepNvdD9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 25, 2023

Savio looks like he’d be a fine addition to Pep Guardiola’s squad, and it will be interesting to see how straightforward it is for the club to get this deal done as both sides are part of the City Group.

One imagines this would give City an edge over other clubs, but either way it seems like this is a saga well worth keeping an eye on in the near future.