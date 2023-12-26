Man United director tells fans what to expect in the January transfer window

Manchester United Director John Murtough has warned fans that it will be a quiet January transfer window.

If there is any club in the Premier League that needs reinforcements right now, it is Man United.

The Red Devils are currently sitting in eighth place in the Premier League table. They have been already knocked out of the Champions League and the Carabao Cup.

Only a top four finish this season would come as a success for the club but even that is looking unlikely considering their current form and shortcomings in the squad.

Football director John Murtough spoke to the fans forum and revealed Man United’s transfer plans.

“Looking ahead to the January transfer window, we are not expecting it to be particularly busy,” he said via The Athletic.

“There will always be the possibility of deals around the edges of the squad, particularly in terms of finding opportunities for players who are not playing as much football as they would like.

“However, we’ve always been consistent in saying that we do not see January as the optimal time to do business and our recruitment strategy remains focused on summer windows.”

“We’ve seen this season that Financial Fair Play [FFP] rules have real teeth, so we have to be very careful to ensure that we remain compliant, and we will.



“But that means being really disciplined on spending going forward, with a balance between incomings and outgoings.”

With Everton being punished for breaking Financial Fair Play rules and getting a 10-point deduction, clubs are now wary of how they manage their finances and spend in the market.

Man United spent £200million on summer signings with Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount and Andre Onana joining the club. None of their summer signings has managed to make an impact at the club.

January transfer window would have given Erik ten Hag the opportunity to address key issues in the squad, with goal scoring being the most crucial one, but the message from Murtough will put further pressure on the Man United manager.