Man Utd fans FUMING at Erik ten Hag for letting this player go – “balling since he left United”

Manchester United FC Nottingham Forest FC
Manchester United fans are fuming as Anthony Elanga continues to impress at his new club Nottingham Forest this season.

The young Swedish winger had some opportunities during his time at Old Trafford, but didn’t really do much to impress, though it now perhaps seems clear he could have done with a bit more playing time.

Elanga is now finding his feet with Forest and it seems clear he is the real deal at Premier League level, with many Red Devils fans expressing their regret about the sale on X today.

Watching Elanga in action for Forest in today’s game against Newcastle, the consensus seems to be that he’s improved a lot since leaving United, and it may be that this ends up being a decision that Erik ten Hag lives to regret…

Elanga will now just be hoping he can continue to shine at Forest and help them away from the relegation zone in the weeks and months ahead.

