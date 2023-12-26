Man Utd fans FUMING at Erik ten Hag for letting this player go – “balling since he left United”

Manchester United fans are fuming as Anthony Elanga continues to impress at his new club Nottingham Forest this season.

The young Swedish winger had some opportunities during his time at Old Trafford, but didn’t really do much to impress, though it now perhaps seems clear he could have done with a bit more playing time.

Elanga is now finding his feet with Forest and it seems clear he is the real deal at Premier League level, with many Red Devils fans expressing their regret about the sale on X today.

Watching Elanga in action for Forest in today’s game against Newcastle, the consensus seems to be that he’s improved a lot since leaving United, and it may be that this ends up being a decision that Erik ten Hag lives to regret…

Elanga has more G/A than every United player in the PL this season? What? — Abdul ? (@bagofnuts_) December 26, 2023

Sat watching Elanga tear Newcastle apart down the right wing for Forest… and wondering why Ten Hag spent 90 million on a useless show pony like Antony. #manchesterunited — David Perry (@TheDavidPerry) December 26, 2023

Not saying Elanga is United standard as of yet but we definitely would’ve been better with him this szn instead of #21 — Señorizzle (@5rizzle) December 26, 2023

Elanga has been balling since he left United. — Immaculate (@ImmaculateUTD) December 26, 2023

Add Elanga to the list of players who look a class act the second they aren't associated with United. — Aswin (@AswinSuresh_) December 26, 2023

Not saying Elanga is United standard as of yet but we definitely would’ve been better with him this season instead of Antony. — ESEOSA ? (@Eseosa_UTD) December 26, 2023

United fans have no right calling Elanga ‘a midtable winger’ as long as we employ players like Antony pic.twitter.com/ZnanY5LJ3X — Kompliketa. (@Iamsospete1) December 26, 2023

Elanga will now just be hoping he can continue to shine at Forest and help them away from the relegation zone in the weeks and months ahead.