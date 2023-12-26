Man United star ready to think about transfer to Euro giants, he has a house in the city

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane could reportedly be ready to think about a move to Real Madrid if an offer comes in.

For the moment, it seems like there is no contact taking place between Varane and his former club, or between the Spanish giants and his current employers Man Utd.

However, a report from French outlet L’Equipe, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, suggests that Varane could be open to the idea of a return to the Bernabeu, even if he’d rather not move in the middle of the season.

It seems the Frenchman wouldn’t rule out a second spell with Los Blancos, with the report also noting that he still has a house in Madrid from his previous time there.

Varane hasn’t always looked quite at his best during his time at Old Trafford, but he remains a useful, experienced player who could surely have a role to play for a little while longer.

Erik ten Hag would surely be taking a big risk by letting Varane leave at this stage, with his side already short of depth and possibly short of funds to spend heavily on a replacement in that position in January.