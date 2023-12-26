Manchester United defender Raphael Varane could reportedly leave the club, but a departure is perhaps more likely for next summer than this January.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel, via the Daily Briefing, with the journalist clarifying the recent transfer rumours linking Varane with a possible return to his old club Real Madrid.

See the video clip below as Romano denies any contacts taking place between Madrid and Man Utd, or with the player, whilst admitting that Los Blancos do seem to be considering the possibility of strengthening in defence this January due to having so many injuries in that position…

Red Devils fans will surely be hoping that Varane does stay until at least the end of the season, as the experienced Frenchman still looks to have plenty to offer to Erik ten Hag’s side.

The 30-year-old may no longer be at his peak, but he was key to United recently earning a surprise 0-0 draw at Anfield, and it seems unwise to lose someone like that in the middle of the season, when it may be harder to find a replacement.