Man Utd advised to knock down Old Trafford and build “innovative and exciting” new stadium under Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United have been advised to strongly consider the possibility of knocking down their existing home ground Old Trafford and replace it with a new stadium.

Architects in charge of Man United’s redevelopment project have discussed this in an interview with the Telegraph, sending a clear message to new minority stakeholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, whose purchase of 25% of the club was finally officially confirmed on Christmas Eve.

Old Trafford is one of the most iconic football stadiums in the country, and indeed the world, and has been home to the Red Devils for so many great moments in their history.

United have played at Old Trafford since all the way back in 1910, meaning so many of their all-time great players like Bobby Charlton, George Best, Eric Cantona, Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo have played there, so saying goodbye would undoubtedly be emotional.

Still, it seems clear that MUFC need to move into the 21st century in so many ways, and following the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, West Ham and Tottenham in changing stadium could be one important step.

The Telegraph’s report notes that there is some repair work needed at Old Trafford and that it could end up being more cost effective to simply build a new ground, with the possible move described as something that could be “really innovative and exciting” for the club.