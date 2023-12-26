Manchester United to intensify efforts to sign €50-60m-rated Tottenham target

Manchester United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Manchester United remain keen on signing a quality central defender during the January transfer window.

A report from Fichajes claims that Jean-Clair Todibo is a target for manager Erik ten Hag and Manchester United will look to beat Tottenham Hotspur to his signature.

Tottenham have reportedly opened talks with OGC Nice to sign the 23-year-old French defender but Manchester United are now looking to intensify their efforts to sign the player. The French international is open to moving to the Premier League and he is likely to cost around €50-60 million.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can convince the defender to join them instead of Tottenham. They certainly have the financial muscle to offer a lucrative package to the player and his club.

Players like Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane have been linked with moves away from the club and Lisandro Martinez is sidelined with an injury. Signing a quality central defender should be a top priority for Manchester United and Todibo would certainly improve them.

Jean-Clair Todibo in action for Nice
More Stories / Latest News
Jamie Carragher feels Jurgen Klopp could look to replace Liverpool attacker soon
£20m would convince Tottenham to sell star with 150-plus appearances for them
Manchester United want to sign versatile French midfielder in 2024

The 23-year-old has been a key player for Nice in the French league and he has the ability to do well in the Premier League as well.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur are without summer signing Micky van de Ven due to an injury and they will need to bring a quality central defender in January to fill the void left by the Dutchman. Todibo would be a superb addition for both clubs and it will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.

More Stories Jean-Clair Todibo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.