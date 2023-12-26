Manchester United to intensify efforts to sign €50-60m-rated Tottenham target

Manchester United remain keen on signing a quality central defender during the January transfer window.

A report from Fichajes claims that Jean-Clair Todibo is a target for manager Erik ten Hag and Manchester United will look to beat Tottenham Hotspur to his signature.

Tottenham have reportedly opened talks with OGC Nice to sign the 23-year-old French defender but Manchester United are now looking to intensify their efforts to sign the player. The French international is open to moving to the Premier League and he is likely to cost around €50-60 million.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can convince the defender to join them instead of Tottenham. They certainly have the financial muscle to offer a lucrative package to the player and his club.

Players like Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane have been linked with moves away from the club and Lisandro Martinez is sidelined with an injury. Signing a quality central defender should be a top priority for Manchester United and Todibo would certainly improve them.

The 23-year-old has been a key player for Nice in the French league and he has the ability to do well in the Premier League as well.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur are without summer signing Micky van de Ven due to an injury and they will need to bring a quality central defender in January to fill the void left by the Dutchman. Todibo would be a superb addition for both clubs and it will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.