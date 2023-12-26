Newcastle United are keen on signing Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City during the January transfer window.

The 28-year-old midfielder has struggled for regular game time with the Premier League champions and he has been linked with an exit in the coming week. Newcastle have already expressed their interest in signing the England international and they are the front runners to secure services as per Football Insider.

They will face competition from Italian giants Juventus who are keen on signing the player as well.

Phillips has fallen out of favour at Manchester City and he needs to move on in search of regular playing time. Moving to Newcastle would be ideal for him. Summer signing Sandro Tonali has been handed a ban for his involvement in an illegal betting scandal and therefore Newcastle needs to bring in a quality replacement. Phillips would be the ideal acquisition for them.

The 28-year-old has proven himself in the Premier League with Leeds United in the past and he will look to get his career back on track with regular football under Eddie Howe. The report further states that Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing a midfielder in January and they are keeping tabs on the England international as well.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been linked with an exit in January and the Manchester City midfielder could prove to be the ideal alternative.

It will be interesting to see where 28-year-old midfielder ends up next month. Both Tottenham and Newcastle would represent an excellent opportunity for him.